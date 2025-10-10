Central Asia – Russia Summit: Kyrgyz President Highlights Positive Shift in Central Asian Security Situation

For Kyrgyzstan, the Central Asian countries and Russia invariably remain key partners. This format serves as a practical tool for deepening comprehensive partnership, stated President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic at the Second Central Asia – Russia Summit in Dushanbe.

Speaking about the current international situation, Sadyr Japarov noted that the meeting was important for a comprehensive discussion of regional issues. In this context, he voiced several proposals.

“Since the First Summit, the security situation in the Central Asian region has changed fundamentally for the better,” the President said.

The head of state affirmed that for the Central Asian countries, Russia is a key trade and economic partner and holds one of the leading positions in terms of trade volume and attracted investments.

“We observe dynamic economic growth, an increase in the well-being of the population, and an expansion of domestic markets in all our countries. We see great opportunities in implementing large joint infrastructure projects with Russia,” said Sadyr Japarov.

He also stated that cooperation in transport and logistics will accelerate the movement of goods and make transport infrastructure more accessible, thus boosting the economies of the countries.

The President of Kyrgyzstan believes joint efforts must be intensified to launch projects that realize the region’s full transport potential and ensure critical connectivity between Russia and China, Iran, and other nations.

The Kyrgyz President called for continued work on removing restrictions and barriers that exist between the countries and impede the development of trade, freight transportation, and, most importantly, the free movement of working citizens.

In the context of cooperation in the energy sector, Sadyr Japarov stated that Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector is undergoing large-scale transformations aimed at increasing generation, digitalization, and eliminating electricity shortages. The country is actively continuing the phased implementation of projects for the construction of small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) and renewable energy sources.

“We are interested in acquiring advanced technologies and further mutually beneficial investment cooperation in the hydropower complex,” emphasized the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Another important area is cross-border tourism. Currently, a ski cluster is being formed, new tourist facilities are being created and existing ones modernized, and airports and roads are being built and updated, including the “Ala-Too Resort,” the largest modern all-season ski resort in Central Asia that meets modern world standards, Japarov stated.

Concluding his remarks, President Sadyr Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan is focused on developing friendly relations with its allies and strategic partners, and is committed to continuing active political dialogue within Central Asia – Russia format. ///nCa, 10 October 2025