Pakistan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Convenes First Meeting to Boost Bilateral Ties

On 30 September 2025, the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) convened its inaugural meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad, led by member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sanjay Perwani.

The session focused on strengthening bilateral ties through political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce briefed attendees on Pakistan-Turkmenistan relations, highlighting progress in regional connectivity projects and multilateral engagements.

The group emphasized shared interests in energy security, trade, transit cooperation, and cultural exchanges, building on Pakistan’s early recognition of Turkmenistan’s independence and decades of steady engagement.

Perwani stressed the need for enhanced high-level exchanges, parliamentary linkages, people-to-people contacts, and frameworks to boost trade and connectivity. ///nCa, 1 October 2025