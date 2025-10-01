Meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

On 1 October 2025, a meeting took place in the building of the MFA between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia D. Seyitmammedov and the Head of Consular and Diaspora Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia N. Komakhidze.

During the meeting, the parties discussed matters of bilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. It was noted that Turkmen-Georgian relations, traditionally characterized by a friendly and constructive nature, are founded on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust.

The Ambassador briefed N,Komakhidze on the high-level international forum, to be held in December this year in Turkmenistan, dedicated to International Year of Peace and Trust, and to the 30th Anniversary of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

Recognizing the special role of high-level visits in strengthening bilateral relations, the parties emphasized that the Prime Minister of Georgia visited Turkmenistan twice this year.

Within the framework of the visits, President of Turkmenistan S. Berdimuhamedov met with Prime Minister I. Kobakhidze, and the foreign ministries of both countries held meetings as well. These visits serve as a crucial platform for discussing matters of mutual interest and create favorable conditions for the effective implementation of joint initiatives.

The meeting also addressed the holding of bilateral consultations on consular and cultural-humanitarian matters under the Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia for 2025-2026, signed in Turkmenistan during the meeting of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and increase interaction in all areas of bilateral cooperation. ///nCa, 1 October 2025