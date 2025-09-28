Tehran celebrates Turkmenistan Independence Day with a colorful ceremony

On 27 September 2025, a flag-raising ceremony of Turkmenistan was held at Azadi Square in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the ceremony, the National Anthem of Turkmenistan was performed, along with the song of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero Arkadag, entitled “Öňe, öňe, diňe öňe jan Watan Türkmenistan” (“Forward, forward, only forward, dear Homeland Turkmenistan”).

The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Iran to commemorate the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Tehran Municipality, local authorities, as well as local residents and tourists visiting the square. ///nCa, 28 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Iran)