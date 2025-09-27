President of Turkmenistan and National Leader Meet with Leadership of French Company Bouygues

On 26 September 2025, as part of the celebrations marking the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held meetings with the leadership of the renowned French company “Bouygues,” who arrived in the country to participate in the festive events.

Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with Bouygues Leadership

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Martin Bouygues, head of Bouygues, as well as Edward Bouygues, Deputy CEO, William Bouygues, member of the Board of Directors, and Pierre-Éric Saint-André, head of Bouygues Bâtiment International.

During the discussion, the President noted that Bouygues has been successfully operating in the Turkmen market for many years, establishing itself as a reliable partner. The company implements projects that meet international standards of quality and sustainable development. The head of state expressed confidence that the visit of Bouygues representatives would be a significant step toward expanding bilateral cooperation and identifying new areas for the company’s activities in Turkmenistan.

It was highlighted that Ashgabat is dynamically developing, strengthening its position as a center for regional and global cooperation. The capital’s architectural landscape is annually enriched with new socio-cultural and public facilities that meet high standards. Over more than 30 years of operation in Turkmenistan, Bouygues has made a significant contribution to the country’s economic growth, bolstering its construction, engineering, and industrial potential. The company actively employs modern architectural solutions, harmoniously blending innovation with national identity.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is open to mutually beneficial cooperation with high-tech companies and is ready to consider new proposals from Bouygues.

Martin Bouygues, in turn, expressed gratitude for the trust shown and assured that the company would continue to contribute to Turkmenistan’s economic development.

Meeting of the National Leader with Bouygues Leadership

On the same day, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Martin Bouygues, Edward Bouygues, William Bouygues, and Pierre-Eric Saint-André.

Martin Bouygues thanked Turkmenistan for creating favorable conditions for the effective operations of foreign companies and noted the productivity of the meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, during which prospects for further cooperation were discussed.

Berdimuhamedov highlighted that Bouygues has been a reliable partner of Turkmenistan for decades. Over more than 30 years of cooperation, the company has implemented numerous architectural and infrastructural projects that have transformed the appearance of Ashgabat.

This fruitful interaction contributes to strengthening Turkmen-French relations and serves as an example of successful international partnership.

The National Leader emphasized that Turkmenistan is open to long-term cooperation with leading companies like Bouygues.

Martin Bouygues, in turn, assured that the company would continue to fulfill its obligations with high quality. ///nCa, 27 September 2025