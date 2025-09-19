TIF 2025 Final Day Opens with Focus on Digital Transformation and Trade

Awaza, 19 September 2025 – The final day of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025) began today with sessions focused on modernizing the nation’s economy through technology and strengthening its position in global trade.

The day’s agenda opened with “Session 5: Digital and Green Transformations in the Interest of Sustainable Development”. Moderated by the Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Turkmenistan, the panel featured experts from the CAREC Institute, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Discussions then shifted to global market integration in “Session 6: Strengthening the Institutional Foundations of Trade. Access into New Trade Markets”. The panel included the World Bank’s Regional Director for Central Asia and representatives from the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), who explored frameworks for expanding Turkmenistan’s trade relationships.///nCa, 19 September 2025