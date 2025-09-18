Turkmenistan Investment Forum Opens, Highlighting Strategic Economic Vision

AWAZA, Turkmenistan – September 18, 2025 – The Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025) officially opened today in the National tourist zone “Awaza,” welcoming over 800 international and local delegates to explore the country’s investment landscape.

The forum began with a high-level plenary session titled “Investment Attractiveness of Turkmenistan as a Factor of Strategic Efficiency”. The session, moderated by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, featured keynote addresses from prominent global leaders. Speakers included Beatrice Luz Maser Mallor, Executive Director at the World Bank, and Rabab Fatima, UN Under-Secretary General, who joined online to share their perspectives.

Mammetguly Astanagulov, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, presented the government’s strategic vision for attracting foreign investment and fostering sustainable economic growth.

The two-day forum will feature in-depth sessions on key economic sectors. TIF 2025 is organized by The Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and co-organized by Turkmen Congress.///nCa, 18 September 2025