Turkmenistan Investment Forum Highlights Opportunities for Landlocked Developing Countries

Elvira Kadyrova

Awaza, Turkmenistan – 18 September 2025 – The Turkmenistan Investment Forum, a pivotal gathering aimed at fostering country’s economic growth featured a compelling pre-recorded address by Ms. Rabab Fatima, Under Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States.

In her address, Ms. Fatima expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for its role in hosting the successful Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in Awaza last month. She praised the nation’s professionalism and commitment to fostering inclusive multilateral cooperation, noting that the conference’s outcomes highlighted the vast investment opportunities in LLDCs. “With a young and dynamic population, abundant renewable energy resources, and strategic geographic locations, LLDCs are uniquely positioned to emerge as hubs of sustainable development, innovation, and growth,” she said.

The Awaza Program of Action (2024–2034), adopted at LLDC3, was a focal point of Ms. Fatima’s speech. She described it as a comprehensive roadmap to harness the potential of LLDCs, emphasizing the need for substantial investments to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To this end, her office is spearheading several initiatives, including the establishment of the Infrastructure Investment Finance Facility. This facility aims to mobilize an estimated $510 billion required to upgrade LLDC infrastructure to global standards by harmonizing investment policies and sharing best practices.

Ms. Fatima also highlighted the launch of the Global Business Network for LLDCs during LLDC3, an initiative designed to connect LLDCs with global investors to foster partnerships that drive economic growth and job creation. She invited stakeholders to join the network and contribute to building stronger ties between LLDCs and the international investment community. Additionally, a digital investment promotion compendium is in development to showcase the investment potential of each LLDC, spotlighting success stories and priority sectors for collaboration.

The United Nations, in coordination with Ms. Fatima’s office, has developed a roadmap with 319 projects, programs, and activities to advance the Awaza Program of Action. This roadmap emphasizes private sector engagement aligned with principles of sustainability, transparency, and good governance to ensure inclusive and resilient development across LLDCs.

Ms. Fatima concluded by stressing the importance of partnerships forged at the forum. “Each collaboration, each new investment, brings us a step closer to transforming LLDCs into dynamic, resilient, and self-sustaining economies,” she said. She expressed optimism about the collective efforts and congratulated Turkmenistan for its continued commitment to the LLDC agenda.

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum serves as a testament to the growing momentum for sustainable development in LLDCs, with Turkmenistan at the forefront of this transformative journey. As stakeholders unite to implement the Awaza Program of Action, the vision of prosperous and sustainable LLDCs is within reach./// nCa, 18 September 2025