Energy, Industry, and Transport Sectors Dominate Discussions on First Day of TIF 2025

AWAZA, Turkmenistan – September 18, 2025 – The first day of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025) is featuring robust discussions on the nation’s core economic sectors, with international experts and Turkmen officials exploring opportunities in energy, construction, and logistics.

The day’s agenda included dedicated sessions on critical areas for investment. “Session 1: Stable and Reliable Energy Resilience” brought together leaders from the State Concerns “Turkmengaz” and “Turkmennebit” with executives from major energy companies like Dragon Oil, PETRONAS, and TotalEnergies to discuss the development of the fuel and energy complex.

Following this, “Session 2: New Trends in Construction and Industry” showcased Turkmenistan’s industrial potential, with participation from Daewoo E&C, Wirtgen Group, and Primetals Technologies. Later sessions are focusing on the “Development of Reliable Transport and Communication Infrastructure” and “Climate-Resilient Agriculture,” featuring experts from the OECD, World Bank, AIIB, and John Deere.

The active participation of global financial institutions and multinational corporations highlights the strong interest in developing tangible projects within Turkmenistan.///nCa, 18 September 2025