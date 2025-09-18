Daewoo E&C Showcases Expertise and Financial Support at Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2025

Awaza, 18 September 2025 – At the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF) 2025, held in the scenic National Tourist Zone “Awaza,” Mr. MIN Man-Jun, General Director of the Branch Office of Daewoo E&C, delivered a compelling presentation highlighting the South Korean company’s storied legacy in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), along with its strategic vision for Turkmenistan.

Established in 1973, Daewoo E&C positions itself as a global leader with over 50 years of experience, employing approximately 5,500 professionals across 216 projects worldwide.

The company’s business areas include oil and gas, power plants, infrastructure, housing and building, as well as investment and development. With a footprint in multiple industries, Daewoo E&C has executed complex projects that blend technical innovation with sustainable practices.

A significant milestone for Turkmenistan is the establishment of a branch office in October 2023. Preparations are now advancing for the Turkmenabat mineral fertilizer project, which is poised to kick off construction soon.

Emphasizing Turkmenistan’s high growth potential, Mr. MIN articulated Daewoo E&C’s ambition to transcend short-term engagements. “Our goal is not just to enter the market for a single project but to become a foreign company that contributes to Turkmenistan’s growth and development,” he stated. This vision aligns with the forum’s focus on fostering stable economic ties and prioritizing sectors like energy and infrastructure.

The company’s commitment extends to leveraging its expertise to support Turkmenistan’s ambitious development goals, positioning Daewoo E&C as a reliable ally in building a resilient future.

A key highlight of the presentation was the detailed exposition on financial arrangement plans, particularly through Korea’s export credit agencies (ECAs): the Export-Import Bank of Korea (K-EXIM) and the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE). Both institutions adhere strictly to the OECD Arrangement, providing export credits to Korean exporters with terms that show minimal differences.

Mr. MIN explained the nuances: K-EXIM offers flexibility with direct loans, guarantees, or a combination, while K-SURE focuses solely on commercial-risk insurance. In practice, many projects benefit from joint financing, often split 50:50 between the two agencies. This collaborative approach ensures robust support for international ventures.

In conclusion, Mr. MIN reaffirmed Daewoo E&C’s dedication: ” Daewoo E&C will continue to move forward as a true partner and ally of Turkmenistan.” ///nCa, 18 September 2025