Caspian Logistics Solutions Announced as Premier Partner for OGT 2025

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — The Organizing Committee of the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2025) is pleased to announce Caspian Logistics Solutions (CLS) as the Premier Partner of this landmark event, taking place in Ashgabat on 22–24 October 2025.

The partnership reflects OGT’s growing strength as a global platform and underscores the critical role of logistics in advancing international energy cooperation and trade connectivity.

Driving Growth Through Connectivity

Founded in 2018, Caspian Logistics Solutions has rapidly become a leader in integrated logistics across the CIS, Eastern Europe, Türkiye, the Caspian, and Black Sea regions. Specializing in railroad freight, sea freight, road transportation, and dry cargo services, CLS has redefined regional logistics by combining loading, unloading, and expedition services into a single streamlined solution.

Through this innovative approach, CLS empowers businesses to navigate complex trade environments with confidence—strengthening cross-border connectivity, optimizing supply chains, and reducing operational costs. More than a logistics provider, the company has positioned itself as an architect of connectivity and an enabler of economic growth.

Alignment with OGT 2025 Objectives

The Premier Partnership comes at a pivotal time in OGT 2025 preparations. Following recent announcements—including the confirmation of IGU President Andrea Stegher as keynote speaker and the sell-out of the exhibition stands—CLS’ involvement adds another layer of depth to the forum, highlighting the importance of logistics and infrastructure in sustaining energy trade and investment flows.

CLS’ commitment to sustainability, reliability, and digital innovation aligns seamlessly with OGT 2025’s overarching theme of “Energy. Innovation. Growth.” As an official partner, CLS will not only contribute to the high-level discussions on infrastructure, trade facilitation, and supply chain resilience, but will also play a direct role in ensuring the smooth organization of the event itself.

Key Contributions to the Sector

Cross-Border Connectivity: Advanced rail and road networks that overcome the barriers and ensure swift cargo movement.

Advanced rail and road networks that overcome the barriers and ensure swift cargo movement. Sea Freight Efficiency: Strategic port partnerships and modern handling technologies that reduce turnaround times.

Strategic port partnerships and modern handling technologies that reduce turnaround times. Smart Warehousing: High-tech, strategically located warehouses for optimal storage and distribution.

High-tech, strategically located warehouses for optimal storage and distribution. Eco-Conscious Fleet: Investment in a modern, environmentally responsible fleet to cut emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Investment in a modern, environmentally responsible fleet to cut emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Digital Solutions: Real-time tracking and data analytics for transparency and operational control.

Strengthening Turkmenistan’s Regional Role

Just as OGT 2025 will bring together global leaders to discuss the future of energy, Caspian Logistics Solutions connects trade corridors across Eurasia. With innovation at its core and excellence as its standard, Caspian Logistics Solutions is set to elevate the objectives of OGT 2025, supporting Turkmenistan’s role as a bridge between East and West and advancing the vision of a more connected, resilient global economy. ///nCa, 16 September 2025 (the materials was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)