Turkmenistan Discusses Development of International Transport under the TIR System

On 11 September 2025, a working meeting was held in Ashgabat between the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and a delegation from the International Road Transport Union (IRU), led by Vakhtang Zarandia, Senior Advisor on TIR and Transit Transport Issues.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of international transport under the TIR customs guarantee system. Particular attention was given to the signing of a roadmap for cooperation between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the IRU. This document aims to simplify international transport procedures, improve TIR guarantee mechanisms, and further develop transport logistics.

A key topic of the meeting was the exchange of experiences and practical solutions for the digitalization and modernization of TIR procedures. The parties explored opportunities for implementing modern information systems to automate processes and minimize risks, contributing to greater efficiency and transparency in international transport.

The representatives from the Association of International Road Carriers (THADA), a member of the IRU structure, attended the meeting.

About the TIR System

The TIR system (Transports Internationaux Routiers) is an international customs procedure that simplifies and accelerates cross-border road transport of goods. Based on the TIR Convention of 1975, it enables the transport of goods under customs control using a single transport document—the TIR Carnet. This document allows goods to be transported in customs-sealed vehicles across the borders of participating countries without repeated inspections or payment of duties at each border. ///nCa, 13 September 2025