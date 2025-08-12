Tariq Saeedi in Karachi, Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova in Ashgabat

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), which wrapped up in Awaza, Turkmenistan, on August 8, 2025, was not just a gathering of nations—it was a beacon of collaborative progress amid global uncertainties.

As the world reflects on its outcomes, including the endorsement of the Awaza Programme of Action (APoA) and the Political Declaration, it is fitting to look forward through the lens of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s declaration of neutrality on December 12, 1995, which was swiftly recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through Resolution 50/80, affirming its status as a cornerstone of peace and stability.

In December 2025, Turkmenistan will host the high-level International Forum “Peace and Trust” in Ashgabat, serving as the culminating event of the International Year of Peace and Trust—proclaimed by the UNGA at Turkmenistan’s initiative—to celebrate this milestone and reinforce global commitments to dialogue and cooperation.

Broadening the Horizon: LLDC3 Outcomes for All Developing Nations

The fruits of LLDC3 extend far beyond the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) it primarily addressed. The APoA’s focus on sustainable trade facilitation, resilient infrastructure, digital transformation, climate adaptation, and innovative financing offers a blueprint for any nation grappling with developmental lags, regardless of geography.

Coastal countries facing economic isolation due to political instability, inadequate infrastructure, or unequal global trade dynamics can equally benefit from initiatives like the $10 billion pledge by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for connectivity projects, the establishment of regional agricultural research hubs, and the push for simplified border procedures under the WTO’s dedicated program.

These measures promote structural transformation and diversification, turning vulnerabilities into opportunities for growth. In essence, LLDC3’s legacy is a universal toolkit for uplifting lagging economies, fostering South-South cooperation, and aligning with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Soul of Awaza: A Template for Global Partnership

At the heart of LLDC3’s success lies what we can term the “Soul of Awaza”—a spirit of equitable, mutually beneficial partnership between the developed and developing worlds. Hosted in the serene environs of Turkmenistan’s Caspian Sea resort, the conference exemplified how neutral ground can facilitate breakthroughs.

The Political Declaration’s emphasis on enhanced transit connectivity, fair access to climate finance via the new UNFCCC negotiating group, and the launch of the LLDC Global Business Network demonstrate a model where advanced economies invest in shared prosperity, de-risking private capital flows and reducing debt burdens through reformed international architectures. This template transcends landlocked challenges, offering a pathway for collaborative ventures in renewable energy, digital ecosystems, and disaster risk reduction.

By acknowledging Awaza’s role in forging these outcomes—through its impeccable organization and inclusive dialogues—we recognize a paradigm where geography yields to goodwill, inspiring partnerships that bridge divides and accelerate collective advancement.

Escaping the Shadows: Illogical Conflicts and the Theft of Our Future

Yet, as LLDC3 illuminated paths to progress, the world remains ensnared in illogical conflicts and meaningless tussles that drain the vital energy needed for humanity’s prosperity. From protracted geopolitical rivalries to resource-driven disputes, these entanglements exacerbate inequalities, hinder sustainable development, and rob future generations of opportunities.

Wars and tensions divert resources from critical areas like education, health, and climate action, perpetuating cycles of poverty and instability. In this context, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality shines as a guiding light, demonstrating that principled non-alignment can foster peace without compromising sovereignty.

By prioritizing dialogue over division, neutrality preserves the “vital energy” for constructive endeavors, urging the global community to redirect efforts toward shared goals like the Paris Agreement and Sendai Framework.

Declaring Awaza the World Mediation Centre: A Natural Evolution

Building on this, it is time to formalize Awaza’s potential as the “World Mediation Centre”—a dedicated hub for resolving international disputes through impartial negotiation. Turkmenistan’s proven track record of neutrality positions it uniquely for this role.

For instance, during the Tajik civil war in the 1990s, Turkmenistan mediated key talks, facilitating peace agreements while maintaining strict impartiality.

Similarly, it has hosted UN-led forums on Afghanistan, supporting resolutions for regional stability and extending humanitarian aid without entanglement.

The infrastructure at Awaza, showcased during LLDC3 with its state-of-the-art venues, secure facilities, and capacity for over 5,700 participants, is ready-made for high-stakes mediations. Management skills honed through hosting global events, combined with cultural hospitality, ensure seamless operations.

No new UN bureaucracy is needed; a simple UNGA resolution could designate Awaza accordingly, leveraging existing frameworks.

The United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), headquartered in Ashgabat since 2007 due to Turkmenistan’s neutral status, already excels in preventive diplomacy. Its role could expand to offer mediation services worldwide, providing a neutral venue with all facilities—conference halls, accommodations, and digital support—free from interruptions. As a year-round resort blessed with mild climates, Awaza could be branded the “Four Seasons of Peace,” symbolizing perpetual availability for dialogue in spring’s renewal, summer’s warmth, autumn’s reflection, and winter’s clarity.

Additional Pillars of Potential

To bolster this proposal, consider Turkmenistan’s broader contributions: its initiative for the Group of Friends of Neutrality at the UN, which promotes peacekeeping through neutral states; proposals to involve neutral countries in UN peacekeeping operations; and successful hosting of environmental initiatives like the Caspian Environmental Initiative and the Global Hydrogen Energy Transition Programme.

These align with global priorities, from climate resilience to energy security, proving Turkmenistan’s neutrality as an active force for good. Moreover, Awaza’s location on the Caspian Sea offers symbolic neutrality—neither East nor West—while its eco-friendly developments underscore a commitment to sustainable peacebuilding.

By designating it a mediation center, the UN could enhance multilateralism, reduce conflict costs (estimated at trillions annually), and amplify voices from the Global South in dispute resolution.

As we approach the International Forum “Peace and Trust” in December, let us envision a future where the “Soul of Awaza” extends to mediation, illuminated by Turkmenistan’s neutrality. This is not merely aspirational; it is a practical step toward reclaiming our shared future from the grips of discord. /// nCa, 12 August 2025