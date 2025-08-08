Awaza Press Conference Celebrates New Hope for Landlocked Nations with Forward-Looking Action Plan

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) concluded in Awaza, marking a historic milestone for the 600 million people across 32 Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

The final press conference, held after the closing session, celebrated the adoption of the forward-looking Awaza Program of Action (APA) and Awaza political declaration poised to shape sustainable development for the decade ahead.

Rabab Fatima, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS), delivered a powerful statement, noting that Awaza, a city synonymous with wellness and tourism, now symbolizes “new hope and new possibilities” for LLDCs.

The conference, described as the most ambitious and inclusive ever convened for LLDCs, drew over 5,700 participants from 103 countries, including 30 of the 32 LLDCs, 16 Heads of State or Government, 3 Vice Presidents, 108 Ministers, over 100 Members of Parliament, 29 international organizations, and more than 450 non-governmental organizations.

The four-day event was a hub of innovation and commitment, with several groundbreaking outcomes:

First International Day of Recognition for LLDCs : A historic moment celebrating the unique challenges and resilience of LLDCs.

: A historic moment celebrating the unique challenges and resilience of LLDCs. New Climate Negotiating Group : Established under the UNFCCC to enhance LLDCs’ access to climate finance.

: Established under the UNFCCC to enhance LLDCs’ access to climate finance. LLDC Global Business Network : Launched to foster sustainable economic partnerships.

: Launched to foster sustainable economic partnerships. $10 Billion Infrastructure Investment: Pledged by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to bolster LLDC infrastructure.

Five Key Deliverables:

Establishment of regional hubs for agricultural research. Creation of an infrastructure investment and financing facility. Launch of a high-level panel for freedom of transit. A dedicated WTO program to support LLDCs’ trade integration. Formation of a UNFCCC negotiating group to secure climate finance for LLDCs.

The host country, Turkmenistan, also showcased new initiatives in circular economy, sustainable transport, and medicine, reinforcing its commitment to global progress.

Fatima emphasized that the success of the Awaza Program of Action depends on collective stakeholder efforts. Governments are urged to integrate commitments into national policies, parliamentarians to allocate budgets, the private sector to invest in sustainable value chains, and civil society and youth to drive inclusive progress. The United Nations, through UN-OHRLLS, will lead system-wide coordination, ensuring clear milestones, accountability, and progress tracking.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov expressed pride in hosting the conference, describing the APA as an action-oriented document that sets a strong foundation for the future. He highlighted the vibrant discussions during plenary sessions, side events, and stakeholder platforms, which generated a diverse array of ideas from governments, parliamentarians, international institutions, academia, civil society, and youth. “The voices are many, but the direction is one,” he stated.

Turkmenistan pledged to align its national efforts with the APA’s goals, emphasizing fruitful engagement over obligation. The country aims to contribute to regional cooperation and global progress, with a focus on sustained follow-up through a strengthened network of national focal points to ensure effective implementation.

The LLDC3 Conference has set a bold agenda for transforming the lives and livelihoods of 600 million people in LLDCs. As Fatima concluded, “The legacy of this Conference will be measured not in words, but in the transformation it brings about.” With the Awaza Program of Action as a roadmap, the global community is poised to turn commitments into tangible progress, ensuring a brighter future for landlocked nations. ///nCa, 8 August 2025