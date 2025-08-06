Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the first plenary session of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

Your Excellencies:

Dear Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres,

Dear Chairman of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Yang,

Dear President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, Lok Bahadur Thapa,

Dear Heads of State, Governments, international organizations, heads and members of delegations!

Ladies and gentlemen,

On behalf of Turkmenistan, I warmly and cordially welcome you and express my gratitude for your participation in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

The current Conference is undoubtedly directly related to major and pressing issues of global development, the implementation of large-scale United Nations programs, primarily the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and following the strategic guidelines of the Pact for the Future.

From this high rostrum, I address the distinguished Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, and all the heads and representatives of the UN Member States with words of appreciation for their attention to our Forum and their firm commitment to the comprehensive development of landlocked countries.

The topic of our Conference is of global importance. It includes key dimensions of international activity: humanitarian, economic, social, environmental and other areas.

First of all, I want to emphasize the importance of humanitarian issues.

The State policy of Turkmenistan is addressed to the individual, his requests and needs. It focuses on the disclosure of personality, its intelligence and creative potential, spiritual and physical health, protection and provision of legitimate rights and interests.

“The state is for man!” is not just our motto, but an essential defining vector of Turkmenistan’s domestic political and social life, the pillar of our country’s foreign policy and international activities.

The fundamental principle of Turkmenistan’s policy is to ensure high social standards and the quality of people’s lives. Therefore, the bulk of the country’s budget is used to implement social programs, in particular, housing construction, healthcare and education facilities, family support, motherhood and childhood, youth and older people, people with disabilities, and other categories of citizens.

We should also mention medicine and access to quality healthcare. This is a matter of principle, it is of crucial importance and goes far beyond the national framework. As a welfare state, Turkmenistan has accumulated significant experience in this work, which we are ready to share with all countries and establish broad cooperation with international institutions.

Today, from the rostrum of this Forum, I am putting forward an initiative that I will formulate as follows: “Global medicine of the future – solidarity and cooperation.”

The recent global pandemic, today’s problems, diseases and epidemics occurring in various parts of the globe show that the concepts of solidarity and mutual support on a global scale are becoming synonymous with achieving human health goals and his fundamental right to health care and treatment.

This initiative is about launching systemic mechanisms of international medical diplomacy under the auspices of the United Nations. In our opinion, it is the United Nations, its specialized organizations, programs, funds, and institutions that should assume the main coordinating role in supporting this work.

The initiative of Turkmenistan at the current Forum is not accidental, it has an undoubted logic and grounds. The lack of access to the sea is a serious obstacle to the provision of timely medical care, the supply of medicines and medical equipment, the implementation of necessary preventive measures, and the functioning of the entire medical infrastructure.

Our country is ready to present its thoughts on the practical implementation of this initiative and begin work in the relevant structures of the United Nations.

Dear participants!

An urgent issue for landlocked developing countries is the formation of a system of sustainable communications.

As you know, Turkmenistan has become one of the initiators of the creation of modern international platforms for dialogue in this important area. Let me mention the First UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport, successfully held in Ashgabat in 2016, as well as the Ministerial Meeting on Transport for Landlocked Developing Countries, held in our country in 2022.

Turkmenistan’s purposeful work has been marked by the adoption in recent years of six resolutions of the UN General Assembly on the development of international transport cooperation, put forward by our State.

In the context of the implementation of the SDGs, Turkmenistan proceeds from the need to accelerate the process of transport connectivity, provide fresh ideas and impulses. In this regard, at the World Government Forum in Dubai last year, Turkmenistan proposed the creation of a new partnership format, the Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity.

I would like to invite all participants of the Forum to carefully consider this initiative. I am convinced that its implementation will significantly contribute to the integration of landlocked developing countries into global transport and logistics flows.

The most important issue is the environmental safety of transport routes in the context of the “green agenda”. We see the solution to this problem primarily through the use of modern technologies.

Turkmenistan attaches the same priority importance to the environmental component in other areas, including in the energy segment.

The concept of “green energy” is now a mandatory, fundamental criterion for our work in the energy industry, both domestically and internationally. Here we act in strict accordance with international acts adopted within the framework of the United Nations. We declare that all participants in the energy triad: producers, transiters and consumers of energy should strictly comply with international environmental criteria and agreements in the field of environmental protection and climate change.

At the same time, our country supports the intensification of practical activities in the field of the use of renewable energy sources.

We express our willingness to participate in the development of hydrogen energy. Clear joint plans and interaction algorithms are needed here. In this context, we are putting forward an initiative to create a Global program for the transition to hydrogen energy for the period 2030-2040. Therefore, starting next year, we propose to start discussing the modalities for developing such a program within the walls of the United Nations.

In general, we proceed from the need to align all economic activities with environmental standards. The essence of our environmental policy is to “adjust” the economic system so that the production sector is not a rival of nature, but its ally and support. In this regard, we draw attention to the proposal put forward by Turkmenistan on the formation of a Global Framework Program for the transition to a circular economy.

Emphasizing the importance of climate issues, I consider it necessary to note the effectiveness of the practical implementation of the provisions of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was particularly evident at the recent Conferences of the Parties to the Convention. It is significant that they are in the process of developing the technological, legal and economic foundations of a new global climate agenda, in which the role of landlocked developing countries should be worthy and significant. Turkmenistan supports this process and is fully involved in it from creative and constructive positions.

For example, the climate agenda of landlocked countries is closely linked to challenges such as the preservation of the Caspian Sea and the salvation of the Aral.

For a number of participating states in the current Forum, the Caspian Sea essentially serves as a vital waterway connecting them to the World Ocean.

And I am sure that we are all interested in the ecological well-being of the reservoir, which directly affects its economic and transport function.

The problems of the Caspian Sea, therefore, go far beyond regional and even continental boundaries. Therefore, at the 78th session of the General Assembly, our country launched the Caspian Environmental Initiative as an international platform for substantive and professional dialogue on a wide range of issues related to the protection of the Caspian environment, solving a number of urgent environmental problems, the most acute of which today is the shallowing of the sea.

The issue of saving the Aral Sea is no less significant. Turkmenistan proposes the development of a Special UN Program for the Aral Sea basin and the allocation of the Aral Sea issue to a separate area of activity of the United Nations.

In this context, two General Assembly Resolutions “Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea”, as well as the Resolution of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific “Consideration of the conditions for the creation of a special United Nations program for the Aral Sea Basin”, are a good basis for effective international partnership. I am confident that the implementation of these important documents will become one of the determining factors of all international work on the Aral Sea track.

It should also be said in general about the interaction on water issues as an important component of global processes. It will largely determine the prospects for ensuring stability, development and well-being on the planet. The fundamental point here is the rational use and equitable distribution of water resources.

Turkmenistan has always firmly and consistently stated that equal and fair access to water is a natural and fundamental right of peoples and every human being. Therefore, the consideration of the entire complex of water issues, in our deep conviction, should be based on three basic principles:

– compliance with international law;

– mutual consideration of interests;

– the participation of international organizations, primarily the UN.

Dear participants! Dear friends!

The year 2025 has been declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust” by the UN General Assembly at the suggestion of Turkmenistan. Our country, together with the international community, is also celebrating a historic date this year – the 30th anniversary of the international recognition of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

It is symbolic that both of these events coincide with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Peace, Trust, and Neutrality are inextricably linked for us, form the meaning and deep essence of Turkmenistan’s policy, determine our steps and initiatives in the international arena, and determine the very philosophy of our foreign policy course, the priority of which has been and remains strategic partnership with the United Nations.

This fully applies to today’s Forum. Together with the United Nations, our friends and like-minded people from dozens of countries and reputable international organizations, here in Turkmenistan we are talking about the problems of landlocked developing countries and ways to solve them. We speak from the standpoint of creativity and equality, mutual respect and consideration of interests, with concern for our peoples, people, their present and future. I am convinced that we are on the right track and together we will achieve success.

I would like to thank all the delegations and distinguished guests once again for their activity, constructive attitude, and willingness to work together with Turkmenistan to achieve the goals of development, progress, and well-being of our countries and all mankind.

Thank you for your attention and wish you fruitful work. ///nCa, 6 August 2025 (unofficial translation)