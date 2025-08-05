Presidents of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Development of a “Roadmap” for 2026–2028

On 5 August 2025, a meeting took place in the Awaza National Tourist Zone between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The parties thoroughly discussed current aspects of bilateral cooperation and expressed their commitment to deepening political dialogue, strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, and developing mutual trade and economic relations. President Emomali Rahmon particularly highlighted the importance of a sustainable partnership with Turkmenistan, emphasizing its key role in the regional architecture.

Special attention was given to expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors—agriculture, industry, energy, transport, and telecommunications. The heads of state considered the possibility of developing a “roadmap” for 2026–2028 to boost trade turnover and make effective use of the mechanisms of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Among other topics of discussion were the strengthening of humanitarian ties, cooperation in healthcare, education, culture, as well as the development of youth policy and sports. The establishment of direct air links between the capitals of the two countries was also addressed.

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to closer interaction on the international stage, particularly within the frameworks of the UN, the CIS, and the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. ///nCa, 5 August 2025