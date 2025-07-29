Warmth, dialogue, cooperation: Turkmen youth visits the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

Elvira Kadyrova, Beijing, China, 29 July 2025



On July 29, 2025, a meeting of the Turkmen youth delegation was held in Beijing with Ms. Wang Min, Director of the Eurasia Department of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee). The meeting highlighted the desire of both sides to deepen cultural, educational and economic ties through youth initiatives.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, the Turkmen delegation, which included representatives of the media and public organizations, discussed with Ms. Wang Min the prospects for youth cooperation.

Ms. Wang Min shared the CPC’s vision of the role of youth in strengthening ties between China and Central Asia. “Youth is the hope and the future in the country, and the development of interstate relations lies precisely in the development of friendship between youth, so strengthening partnership between youth allows us to strengthen our interstate relations in the future,” she said.

She also provided an insightful overview of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee’s extensive work. This department actively maintains inter-party relations with political forces in over 170 countries, including the nations of Central Asia. Ms. Wang Min specifically highlighted the effective cooperation with Turkmenistan’s political parties: the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and the Agrarian Party.

In turn, Velimyrad Ovezov, head of the Media Department of the Central Council of Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, shared details about his organization’s activities and expressed a strong readiness to expand cooperation through new initiatives. The Turkmen representatives conveyed their sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and voiced their high optimism for deepening economic, educational, and cultural bonds.

The meeting concluded with a mutual exchange of gifts, symbolizing the burgeoning friendship and shared hope that this encounter marks not an end, but a vibrant beginning. Turkmenistan eagerly anticipates welcoming its Chinese friends for future exchanges.

///nCa, 29 July 2025