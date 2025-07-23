Turkmenistan’s Cotton Industry: Science and Innovation for High Yields

In 2023, Turkmenistan launched three key research institutes: the Institute of Grain and Agriculture in Arkadag city and the Institute of Cotton Growing in Yolotan, Mary province. These institutions have laid the foundation for a new phase in the development of science-based agricultural production, breeding, and seed production.

The Research Institute of Cotton Growing, under the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, comprises four specialized departments: genetics and breeding, cotton seed production, agrotechnology, and cotton fiber quality. These departments conduct comprehensive scientific work aimed at developing new cotton varieties with high yields and excellent fiber technological properties.

Modern breeding methods, including analytical and synthetic approaches, individual and mass selection, and various types of crossbreeding, enable Turkmen scientists to create varieties resistant to diseases and pests, well-adapted to local climatic and soil conditions. Alongside Turkmen genetic material, varieties from Türkiye, Egypt, China, and Uzbekistan are utilized. Promising new lines undergo extensive varietal testing, where they are compared to established standards.

Over the years of Turkmenistan’s independence, breeders have achieved significant success. Notable varieties introduced into production include medium-fiber and fine-fiber types such as “Ýolöten-7,” “Ýolöten-39,” “Ýolöten-14,” “Ýolöten-50,” “Garaşsyzlyk-30,” “Aşgabat-140,” and “Ýolöten-53.” In 2025, the latest developments—two fine-fiber varieties, “Ýolöten-62” and “Ýolöten-63,” and the medium-fiber variety “Ýolöten-64”—were submitted for state varietal testing.

The agrotechnology department actively studies the impact of various factors on cotton growth and development, including planting density, nutrient regimes, and fertilizer use. Field trials involve the best regionally adapted varieties, such as “Garaşsyzlyk-30,” “Ýolöten-50,” “Ýolöten-7,” and “Ýolöten-53.”

Seed production efforts focus on preserving and reproducing varietal traits, ensuring farmers receive high-quality planting material. Varieties such as “Ýolöten-7,” “Ýolöten-50,” “Ýolöten-53,” and “Ýolöten-14” are actively propagated.

The cotton fiber quality department uses modern analytical methods to assess key indicators such as fiber length, strength, fineness, and breaking length. This rigorous testing guarantees a high standard of product quality, which is vital for the growth of the country's textile industry.