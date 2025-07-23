Empowering leadership, elevating results: Gender inclusiveness in Turkmenistan’s public sector

As Turkmenistan continues to advance its economic integration and trade resilience, women are stepping into leadership roles in greater numbers than ever before. Over the past five years, women’s participation in the workforce has grown from 45.8% in 2019 to over 48% today. With 22.4% of women now holding managerial positions, the need for inclusive, adaptive, and strategic leadership has never been timelier.

Against this backdrop, a training on “Men’s and Women’s Leadership: Effectiveness in Interaction” brought together representatives from key ministries and government agencies in Ashgabat.

Organized under the EU-funded project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”, implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), the workshop sharpened the country’s trade professionals’ leadership and communication skills.

The training was a hands-on exploration of leadership psychology, decision-making strategies, and critical thinking—all tailored to the realities of a modern, diverse workplace. Through lively discussions, self-reflection exercises, and real-life simulations, participants mapped out their leadership styles, discovered their strengths, and developed practical tools to guide their teams with confidence.

Crucially, the programme explored how gender influences leadership styles, organizational dynamics, and team performance. By examining both male and female approaches to management, participants unlocked new perspectives on collaboration and inclusion, paving the way for more effective and equitable leadership practices across government institutions.

Aknur Gelenova, Chief Specialist at the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, shared how the training resonated with her work: “The materials will support not only our professional development but also our department’s effectiveness as we prepare for WTO accession. These skills will strengthen our ability to engage with international partners and navigate negotiations with confidence.”

The practical component of the training brought theory to life: enhancing public speaking, refining presentation skills, and practicing team management strategies such as delegation, motivation, and conflict resolution. Thematic case studies, grounded in real-world challenges, gave participants a safe space to apply what they learned and grow as leaders.

This initiative marks an important step in building a more capable, collaborative, and gender-responsive public service in Turkmenistan. As the country looks toward deeper global integration, empowering its leaders—women and men alike—will be key to unlocking its full potential.

About the project

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is implementing a four-year technical assistance project Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration’ in Turkmenistan, funded by the European Union (EU). The aim of the project is to support Turkmenistan’s economic development and to strengthen trade relations between the EU and Turkmenistan. This will be achieved by enhancing trade competitiveness through improving the business climate. The project aims to promote Turkmenistan’s international economic interaction and its participation in regional and global trade. ///ITC, 22 July 2025