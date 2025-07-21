UNICEF and Government of Turkmenistan Launch National Certification Training Programme to Strengthen Social Work Competencies

21 July 2025, Ashgabat — The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, together with UNICEF, has launched a new training programme to build social work core competencies for professionals across the country. The certification programme runs from June to December 2025 and includes five comprehensive modules focused on providing solid theory, ethics and communication in client interaction, social work methods, planning and service delivery, as well as professional development.

The programme builds on 5 years of professional social workforce cadre development experience of UNICEF with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population conducting in-service trainings, re-trainings and supervision sessions, as well as on the Social Work bachelor curriculum development experience with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. The materials were reworked in close cooperation with the Ministries to encompass international and national standards, protocols, and practices, using interactive methods such as group work, role-plays, and case discussions to ensure practical, hands-on learning.

The first module, held online, was successfully completed in July. It brought together over 60 frontline social workers, heads of social service institutions, and university teachers from Magtymguly Turkmen State University and Seydi Pedagogical Institute. For five weeks, participants focused on the theoretical and legal foundations of social work. They explored international and national legislation, ethics and standards of service provision, along with practical tools for working with vulnerable populations. Topics also included family psychology, child development, crisis intervention, disability, and child protection.

Throughout the sessions, participants examined essential subjects such as human development milestones, child rights, vulnerability criteria, professional ethics, and the basics of case management. They also practiced assessing family needs, identifying risks, and supporting children in challenging situations through group discussions and real-life examples.

“The training helped me understand my responsibilities more clearly,” said Merdan Agabayev, a social work specialist from Tejen etrap. “I feel more confident in applying ethical principles and supporting families in the right way.”

The programme will continue with two more in-person sessions later this year, focusing on communication with families, care planning, and monitoring progress. The overall goal is to build a skilled and professional social service workforce capable of providing effective support and protection to children and families in need.

UNICEF remains committed to strengthening the social work profession in Turkmenistan by building national expertise and supporting ongoing professional development. Through this initiative, UNICEF seeks to ensure that every child and family receives the quality care and support they deserve. ///nCa, 21 July 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)