New Oil Product Loading Terminal Opens in Turkmenistan

On Friday, 18 July, the third oil loading terminal of the Kenar enterprise for oil product storage and shipment was officially commissioned in the Balkan province of western Turkmenistan. The enterprise is part of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries (TCOR).

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov participated in the opening ceremony via online format during a government meeting. Chairman of the State Concern “Türkmennebit,” G. Agajanov, was present at the site.

The new oil terminal will significantly boost the facility’s throughput capacity. It is designed to handle loading of 2,060,000 tons and shipment of 1,150,000 tons of oil and petroleum products annually.

The facility was constructed jointly by the British company “Petro Gas LLP” and TCOR. According to Turkmen media, the terminal is equipped with advanced technology from companies in the USA, Germany, and the Netherlands, enabling fully automated operations.

The infrastructure complies with modern fire safety and environmental standards, and incorporates smart technologies. It provides efficient conditions for receiving crude oil at the complex and ensures fast loading and unloading of export-bound petroleum products onto ships. ///nCa, 21 July 2025 (photo credit – Turkmenistan newspaper)