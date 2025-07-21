Chinese Company Completes Modernization of Locomotives for Turkmenistan Railways

On 18 July 2025, the first batch of Chinese export locomotives sent for overhaul successfully underwent modernization and repair at CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Limited. The refurbished locomotives will soon be returned to Turkmenistan for renewed operation, according to Sichuan Daily.

These locomotives were the initial batch exported to Turkmenistan by CRRC Ziyang Company. They had been in service for an average of 20 years, with each unit logging more than 2 million kilometers.

In late 2024, CRRC Ziyang Company signed a contract with the State Railway Company of Turkmenistan to repair and upgrade the locomotives—marking China’s first such project for exported diesel locomotives.

The first units arrived at CRRC Ziyang Company in May this year for a full overhaul.

Cooperation between CRRC Ziyang Company and Turkmenistan’s railway operator has steadily expanded since 2004. It has grown beyond basic product export to encompass comprehensive industrial collaboration, including the supply of complete transport equipment, spare parts, and in-factory repair services.

To date, the company has exported 294 locomotives to Turkmenistan, which now carry out more than 98% of the country’s domestic rail transportation. ///nCa, 21 July 2025