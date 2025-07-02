Turkmen Training Center Granted Status of WCO Regional Training Center

The Training Center of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, based in Ashgabat, has been officially designated as a Regional Training Center of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

A corresponding Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Turkmenistan and the WCO on the sidelines of the 145th–146th sessions of the WCO Council, held from 26 to 28 June 2025, in Brussels, Belgium.

This Memorandum formalizes agreements on the development of professional training and the expansion of international educational cooperation in the field of customs affairs. The Center will operate in accordance with international WCO standards and programs, providing training, retraining, and professional development for specialists of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, as well as for customs authorities of other countries in the region.

The designation as a Regional Training Center opens up significant opportunities for conducting joint seminars, training sessions, courses, and research activities with the participation of international experts.

The signing of this Memorandum marks an important step toward integrating Turkmenistan’s customs system into the global WCO educational platform. ///nCa, 2 July 2025