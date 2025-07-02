The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Burkina Faso discussed bilateral cooperation

On 1 July 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinese Affairs Abroad of Burkina Faso, Mr. Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Burkina Faso. The potential for strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was noted. Cooperation within the framework of multilateral structures, in particular the UN and the OIC, was discussed.

The foreign ministers paid special attention to preparations for the Third Conference of Landlocked Countries, scheduled to be held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in August this year.///MFA Turkmenistan, 2 July 2025