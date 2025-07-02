Daewoo E&C Chairman’s Visit to Turkmenistan Strengthens Strategic Ties

From 26 to 30 June 2025, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-joo visited Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, engaging in high-level discussions with key officials, including President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, National Leader and Chairman of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and several deputy prime ministers, as reported by Korean media.

On 28 June, Chairman Jung held consecutive meetings with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. He expressed gratitude for Daewoo E&C’s role in the Turkmenabat Mineral Fertilizer Plant project and committed to its successful completion. Highlighting Daewoo E&C’s global expertise and technical capabilities, Jung proposed collaboration on new gas field development, petrochemical plant construction, and major infrastructure projects, including railways, subways, and high-rise buildings.

On 27 June, Jung met with Deputy Prime Minister for Construction, Power, and Production Baymyrat Annamamedov. He thanked Turkmenistan for the opportunity to participate in a new petrochemical plant project led by the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” and expressed interest in contributing to projects vital for Turkmenistan’s economic growth.

Annamamedov praised Daewoo E&C’s work, noting, “During my visit to Korea, I was impressed by the petrochemical plants, undersea tunnels, and waste landfills built by Daewoo E&C. We hope Daewoo will engage in areas like resource recycling and landfill gas generation, beyond the petrochemical sector.”

On 29 June, Chairman Jung met with Deputy Prime Minister for Oil and Gas Batyr Amanov and Turkmengaz State Concern Chairman Maksat Babayev to discuss Daewoo E&C’s interest in new gas field development projects.

Additionally, Jung held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economy Hojamurat Geldimyradov and Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ji Kyu-taek, seeking support for Daewoo E&C’s local business operations.

On the same day, Jung attended the second anniversary celebration of the Arkadag smart city construction, underscoring Turkmenistan’s importance as a strategic market.

A Daewoo E&C official stated, “Turkmenistan is a key focus for us. By diversifying our business and accelerating localization, we aim to establish a stable foundation. With sustained leadership commitment and strengthened networks, we plan to position Turkmenistan as a major overseas strategic hub.” ///nCa, 2 July 2025