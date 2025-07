On July 2, 2025, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad of the Central African Republic Sylvie Baipo-Temon.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as preparations for the upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3). ///MFA Turkmenistan, 2 July 2025