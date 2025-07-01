Turkmenistan strengthens its influenza vaccination programme

Building pandemic response capacities through seasonal vaccination

Strong national influenza vaccination programmes are the foundation for the vaccination component of the pandemic response. With support from the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework’s Partnership Contribution (PC), Turkmenistan is enhancing its national seasonal influenza vaccination programme and through this, is strengthening its preparedness for future pandemics. This collaboration is part of a broader effort to build resilient health systems capable of responding to influenza epidemics and pandemics.

Over the past eight years, the Ministry of Health has expanded access to influenza vaccines for WHO-recommended priority groups, including health workers, older adults, people with chronic conditions, and pregnant women. The annual influenza vaccination programme not only protects vulnerable populations but also serves as a foundation for pandemic response.

Reviewing the influenza vaccination programme

In May 2025, Turkmenistan became the first country in the WHO European Region to use the Facilitated Assessment of Influenza Vaccination Programme Review (FAIR) tool. During the review and an interactive workshop, WHO technical experts collaborated with the Ministry of Health to evaluate best practices and identify priority actions to strengthen the national vaccination programme.

Using the FAIR tool, WHO experts conducted informational interviews with national stakeholders responsible for policy development, evidence generation, cold chain and supply management, risk communication, community engagement, integrated service delivery, and data management. In addition, WHO experts and national counterparts visited Turkmenistan’s main vaccine storage facilities and a local polyclinic administering influenza vaccines.

From assessment to action

During the workshop, WHO experts presented FAIR findings and facilitated group discussions with national focal points. Together, they developed a list of priority actions, including:

Developing a national seasonal influenza vaccination policy aligned with WHO guidance

Reviewing and updating coverage data

Conducting studies to assess the impact of influenza vaccination

The workshop also emphasized the role of seasonal influenza vaccination as a platform for broader pandemic preparedness. In this context, WHO and national focal points conducted a simulation exercise focused on planning and deploying pandemic vaccines, drawing on lessons from the COVID-19 response. Participants from emergency vaccination, logistics, regulatory affairs, and communications identified areas for improvement in the national deployment and vaccination plan (NDVP).

Commitment to resilience

Turkmenistan is committed to advancing its national influenza preparedness and strengthening its health system’s resilience. By addressing both seasonal and pandemic influenza, the country is taking important steps to protect its population and enhance its capacity to respond to emergencies. ///WHO, 30 June 2025