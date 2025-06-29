Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with Head of Kawasaki Heavy Industries

On 28 June 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with Mr. Kenji Sanada, Executive Director of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

During the meeting, Mr. Sanada conveyed greetings from Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan, along with their best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan.

In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended his warmest regards to the leadership of Japan, emphasizing that fostering constructive dialogue with Asia-Pacific countries remains a strategic priority in Turkmenistan’s foreign economic policy. In this context, he highlighted the importance of strengthening productive ties with Japan as a long-standing and reliable partner.

Turkmenistan and Japan maintain a high level of trade and economic cooperation, with business communities in both countries actively developing partnerships across various sectors. Japanese companies have consistently demonstrated their reliability in implementing major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. In this regard, the longstanding and effective work of Kawasaki was appreciated, as the company has participated in a number of significant initiatives within the country.

The sides also discussed the prospects for new projects. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov underscored the considerable potential for expanding bilateral cooperation and confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider Kawasaki’s proposals in the field of innovative projects.

Mr. Sanada expressed sincere gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for creating opportunities and favorable conditions for productive business activity in Turkmenistan. He assured that his company remains fully committed to fulfilling its partnership obligations.