Pakistan to launch freight train to Russia via INSTC

Pakistan will inaugurate its first freight train service to Russia from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, on June 22, marking a significant step in regional connectivity and international trade expansion, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said.

Addressing a press conference in the city of Multan, Punjab, on Tuesday, Abbasi said the new freight service is part of a broader initiative to modernize Pakistan Railways and boost revenue through expanded logistics operations.

He said the project reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to connect Pakistan’s rail network with Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, as part of broader regional integration efforts.

“We are building not just a railway, but an economic corridor,” he added.

The route will utilize the Eastern Branch of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which offers the fastest transit option — between 14 and 19 days — connecting Pakistan with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and eventually into southern Russia.

According to a senior Pakistan Railways official, the freight train will depart from Lahore and cover a 2,001-kilometer route within Pakistan to reach the Taftan border crossing with Iran.

From there, cargo will be transferred to another train at Zahedan in southeastern Iran due to a change in rail gauge. The journey will then continue through Sarakhs at the Iran-Turkmenistan border, enter Kazakhstan via the Bolashak-Aktau corridor, and proceed through Atyrau in western Kazakhstan before reaching its final destination in Astrakhan, a key logistics hub in southern Russia.

The entire route spans approximately 8,000 kilometers, with an expected transit time of 20-25 days, including buffer periods.

“This route was selected for its operational efficiency and established transhipment infrastructure,” the official explained, adding that the railway gauges are compatible across Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, facilitating seamless movement.

The first phase will carry 15-16 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), with exporters confirming about 500 tons of cargo. Plans are underway to expand to a full load of 31 TEUs, pending the finalization of freight rates.

Pakistan’s major exports to Russia include leather apparel, electro-medical devices, and textiles, while key imports include wheat, fertilizers, dried vegetables, and petroleum products. Bilateral trade is expected to benefit significantly from reduced transit time and direct rail connectivity. ///Xinhua, 11 June 2025