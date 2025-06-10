Turkmen Ceramist Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov – Honorary Member of the Russian Academy of Arts

The name of the outstanding Dashoguz ceramist, Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov, is well-known not only in Turkmenistan but also far beyond its borders. His unique works inspire admiration, and his creativity has become a true symbol of Kunya-Urgench, alongside the renowned historical monuments that inspire the master.

Recently, the Honored Artist of Turkmenistan, Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov, was granted the prestigious title of Honorary Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Arts (RAA). During a ceremonial event led by RAA President Vasily Tsareteli, the Turkmen master was presented with the regalia of this distinguished honor. The ceremony was attended by a special guest, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia, E.M. Aydogdyev, as well as representatives of Russian culture and international organizations.

Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov closely collaborates with the National Directorate of Turkmenistan for the Protection, Study, and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments. He is involved in the restoration of lost glaze elements on iconic Kunya-Urgench landmarks, such as the mausoleums of Nejmeddin Kubra and Sultan-Tekesh, and the Tyurabek Khanum Palace. The master has dedicated years to studying the secrets of ancient glazes and developed his own majolica formula based on the traditions of ancient potters.

In an interview with the newspaper *Neutral Turkmenistan*, Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov noted: “All my creativity is inspired by the ancient land I live on and its talented masters. I have always recognized the value of Kunya-Urgench’s historical and cultural heritage and my responsibility to preserve it. My work and experience are my contribution to the development of national ceramic art.”

The master’s ceramic works, adorned with his unique author’s “ex-libris,” can be seen in Turkmenistan’s museums and galleries. Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov is a regular participant in exhibitions and vernissages both in Turkmenistan and abroad. He tirelessly experiments with forms, ornaments, and materials.

One of his remarkable creations, the three-meter vase “Turkmenistan,” is unparalleled in global ceramic practice. Behind this success lie talent, persistent effort, and a pursuit of perfection.

The geography of his exhibitions is vast: Iran, Türkiye, the USA, India, and Uzbekistan. In September 2019, at the 1st International Festival of Decorative and Applied Arts in Kokand (Uzbekistan), Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov was recognized as the “Best Master” and awarded a prestigious prize.

Despite his recognition and popularity, Bakhtiyar Khodzhaniyazov remains self-demanding individual. His home, built in the style of a fairytale palace, is always open to friends, tourists, colleagues, and fellow villagers. Just like the master himself, his home is always ready for new creative discoveries. ///Based on materials from the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan, 10 June 2025 [photo credit – https://gurganj-ceramics.art/]