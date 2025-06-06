UNICEF Turkmenistan Launches Youth Climate Summer School 2025

Ashgabat, 5 June 2025 — On the occasion of the World Environment Day, 35 young climate leaders from across Turkmenistan kicked off the UNICEF Youth Climate Summer School 2025. With the first session taking place at the Bouygues Turkmen Carbon Training center, this dynamic programme will run from June to August 2025, and will equip youth with the skills, tools, and knowledge needed to lead climate action efforts in their communities and beyond.

The Summer School builds on the success of UNICEF’s 2024 Eco Camp and marks an important step in expanding youth engagement in environmental action in Turkmenistan. Over the course of three months, participants will strengthen their understanding of climate change, disaster risk reduction, and water resource management, while developing leadership and negotiation skills for participation in national and international policy dialogues. Participants will gain practical tools for advocacy, explore eco-initiatives in Turkmenistan, and will be better prepared to represent Turkmenistan’s youth at global and regional climate dialogues.

Importantly, several sessions of the Summer School will directly contribute to preparations for the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) and the development of Turkmenistan’s national youth statement.

The interactive programme will be facilitated by a diverse team of experts, including representatives from civil society organizations, the private sector, UN agencies, and government partners, ensuring that participants gain both technical knowledge and real-world insights.

“This programme is more than a learning experience — it’s an investment in Turkmenistan’s future climate leadership,” said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan, during the opening ceremony. “We are proud to work with committed youth and partners to promote action that benefits people and the planet.”

UNICEF extends appreciation to all partners for support in the implementation of the Youth Climate Summer School 2025, including, Bouygues Turkmen, NGO “Yashyl Shokhle, Nature Protection Society, United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, UNDP. ///nCa, 6 June 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)