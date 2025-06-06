UNDP Celebrates World Environment Day with Youth Event and Climate Photo Exhibition

Ashgabat, 5 June 2025 – In celebration of World Environment Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) hosted an interactive youth session at the UN House in Ashgabat on 5 June 2025, focusing on the intersection of climate action, gender equality, and youth leadership. The event brought together students from the International University for the Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan to explore the role of youth in tackling climate change. Special attention was given to the vital contributions of women and girls in driving climate solutions and building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

As part of the session, students learned about Turkmenistan’s progress in green urban development through two Global Environment Facility (GEF)-funded projects implemented by UNDP and the Ministry of Environment Protection. A video presentation highlighted key results of the six-year “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan” project, which contributed to reducing emissions, promoting energy efficiency, improving waste management, and encouraging environmentally responsible urban practices in Ashgabat and Avaza. Students were also introduced to a new UNDP/GEF project launched in April 2025 aimed at promoting energy-efficient and sustainable construction through the piloting of nearly zero energy buildings, smart energy systems, and renewable energy solutions.

Students also learned about the “Climate Education to Advance SDGs and Climate Action (Climate Box)” initiative, a regional program designed to support the implementation of climate education curricula across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, including Turkmenistan. The initiative aims to enhance the Climate Box curriculum with innovative digital tools and foster cross-country exchanges and cooperation in climate education. While exploring this resource, students also had the opportunity to take part in a climate quiz, helping them test and enhance their knowledge on sustainability and climate change.

In parallel, UNDP organized a photo exhibition at the UN House, dedicated to 30 years of successful cooperation with Turkmenistan in the areas of climate resilience, energy efficiency, and environmental protection. The exhibition featured powerful visual stories capturing the impact of joint initiatives and long-term partnerships that have helped advance Turkmenistan’s sustainable development and global climate commitments.

***

The youth event is part of UNDP Turkmenistan’s ongoing campaign, ‘Gender Equality: A Pathway to Peace and Trust,’ launched in January 2025 in line with the UN General Assembly’s proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. The joint campaign highlights the vital role of young people—especially women and girls—in advancing gender equality, climate action, and sustainable development as cornerstones of lasting peace. ///nCa, 6 June 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)