Turkmenistan Studies Belarus’ Experience in SDG Monitoring: Delegation Visits Belstat

With the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, a familiarization visit was organized for representatives of Turkmenistan’s state bodies to the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

According to Deputy Chairman of Belstat Alexey Yarkovets, the Turkmen delegation showed particular interest in Belstat’s information resources for monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—the National Platform for SDG Indicators Reporting and the Regional Sustainable Development Data Platform.

Additionally, Belarusian statisticians shared national approaches to assessing SDG progress, which align with international standards while taking into account the country-specific context.

During the visit to Minsk, the Turkmen delegation also plans to hold meetings at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, and to visit the UN Global Compact Network Office in Belarus, where they will discuss practices of state-business collaboration in implementing the sustainable development agenda.

The visit is organized within the framework of the UNDP project “Partnering for SDG acceleration, Phase III”. /// nCa, 6 June 2025