Presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran Hold Telephone Conversation

On 5 June 2025, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the sacred holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Noting the great importance Iran places on strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan, President Pezeshkian extended warm greetings and best wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

The Iranian President also highlighted the significance of the United Nations General Assembly’s declaration of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” highly praising Turkmenistan’s peacemaking foreign policy.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha from the National Leader of the Turkmen people to his Iranian counterpart.

He noted that relations between the two nations, united by a shared history and culture, span several millennia.

The sides emphasized the consistent development of trade, economic, and cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Iran.

Continuing the discussion, the heads of state affirmed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial partnerships between Turkmenistan and Iran.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Iranian side. ///nCa, 6 June 2025