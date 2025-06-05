Turkmenistan Elected to the UN Economic and Social Council

On 4 June 2025, during the 75th plenary meeting of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkmenistan was elected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2026-2028 term.

ECOSOC is the principal body responsible for coordinating the economic and social activities of the United Nations and the organizations within the UN system. ECOSOC plays a central role in the UN system’s efforts to promote all three dimensions of sustainable development—economic, social, and environmental.

ECOSOC consists of 54 member states, elected by the General Assembly for a three-year term. Annually, 18 countries from regional groups are elected to replace those whose terms have expired.

Turkmenistan was previously elected to ECOSOC for the 2013-2015 and 2019-2021 terms. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 4 June 2025