Turkmenistan Strengthens Justice System for Children in Contact with the Law

Turkmenistan is advancing in strengthening its justice system for children in contact with the law with continuing technical support provided from UNICEF. During the mission of the international expert on justice for children, Irina Urumova, which took place from 26 to 30 May, the assistance focused on strengthening special protection measures, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and aligning national procedures with international child rights standards.

The key national stakeholders included officials and practitioners from the Supreme Court, the General Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Adalat, Labour and Social Protection, Education, and Health, who worked together to enhance the child protection mechanisms at all stages of the justice process.

Plans were established for the development of ethical principles and clear procedures for the selection and training of psychologists and educators involved in child interviews and a roundtable identified how to enhance legal protections against all forms of violence, including online abuse, using insights from recent regional reviews.

The mission also examined opportunities for a national inter-agency agreement to protect child victims and witnesses, aiming to strengthen cooperation between institutions and ensure child-friendly practices during court proceedings. Concrete steps were taken to promote the use of special measures, including child-friendly interview rooms and support during hearings.

Progress in the pilot initiative on diversion and restorative justice in the Kopetdag district was reviewed. Juvenile police inspectors and social workers are increasingly applying alternative, child-appropriate responses based on risk and needs assessments. The Supreme Court expressed interest in further cooperation to scale up child-friendly court practices. A seminar on international practices in creating safe, inclusive environments for children contributed to the overall learning process.

“A justice system that works for children must place their rights, dignity, and development at its core,” said Irina Urumova. “It is encouraging to see Turkmenistan taking concrete steps to build systems that are not only just, but also child friendly.”

These efforts are part of the implementation of the National Action Plan for the Realization of Children’s Rights (2023–2028) and reflect Turkmenistan’s sustained commitment to building a justice system that protects, empowers, and reintegrates every child. UNICEF will continue supporting national partners to institutionalize child-sensitive approaches that prevent harm and ensure justice systems contribute to children’s development and well-being. ///nCa, 4 June 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)