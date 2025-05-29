Birgi, the ‘Best Tourism Village’ in Türkiye, advances its green transformation with ‘Sentrum Implementation centre’

The historical Birgi village in İzmir, Türkiye, has been undergoing a series of a destination transformation process to become a green destination, under the SENTRUM Project (Center for Tourism Practices Based on Sustainable Energy) that aims to promote sustainable tourism and support local economic development.

With over 5,000 years of history and its classical Seljuk and Ottoman houses, Birgi has been listed among the ‘Best Tourism Villages of 2022’ by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Located in the heart of Türkiye’s western Aegean region, Birgi boasts tree-shaded cobblestone streets and traditional houses and structures dating back to the 12th century.

While the SENTRUM Project conducted with the collaboration of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Türkiye’s Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), and Enerjisa Enerji; continues to foster local development in Birgi, the newly inaugurated Implementation Center now stands at the heart of efforts to drive the sustainable transformation of the destination. The Implementation Center officially opened its doors in Birgi, marking a significant milestone in the region’s sustainable development journey.

The center will serve as a hub for coordinated activities that aim to generate meaningful impact across multiple dimensions – from energy efficiency and cultural heritage preservation to empowering women and youth and raising awareness on climate change. While the sustainable tourism efforts in Birgi, will be coordinated through the Implementation Center, this hub will also ensure that all green transformation initiatives in the region – centred on local heritage – become more lasting, more accessible, and more visible.

A sustainable tourism model developed to encourage a tourism concept that spans four seasons

The work carried out aligns with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) criteria, supporting Birgi’s transformation into a model destination that advances environmental, cultural, and socio-economic sustainability.

As part of this effort, training programs and workshops have been conducted to emphasize and preserve local values. A total of 1,000 participants – including tourism professionals, women, youth, and children – have taken part in 21 different training sessions. Additionally, comprehensive stakeholder meetings have been held with local actors to promote sustainable tourism, gender equality, and alignment with international standards.

A Sustainability Story: From Local to Global Impact

Elevated by the opening of the Birgi Implementation Center, the SENTRUM Project advances not only sustainable tourism but also broader social transformation goals, including gender equality. By promoting the active involvement of women in decision-making and implementation processes, the project fosters inclusive development. At the same time, it aims to ensure a balanced, year-round visitor flow through a sustainability-driven tourism model.

SENTRUM Implementation Center, which is an important milestone in Birgi’s transformation into a sustainable tourism destination, will continue to strengthen local development through expanding partnerships and growing community engagement in the period ahead.

About Birgi

Birgi village is seven kilometres from the town of Ödemiş in the İzmir province. It attracts local and foreign tourists due to its proximity to Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as to Şirince, famous for its fruit wines, and holiday resorts such as Çeşme, Alaçatı and Seferihisar. The picturesque Birgi has a storied settlement history that dates back to 3000 BC. Ruled by the Phrygians, Lydians and Persians, Birgi was part of the Pergamon kingdom and the Roman and Byzantine Empires, respectively. The village was the capital of the Aydınoğulları Principality during the Anatolian Principalities Period. In 1426, Birgi came under Ottoman rule and continued to be an administrative and cultural centre until the 17th century.

Birgi contains numerous historical structures, including tombs, madrasahs, mosques, fountains, baths, and libraries—many of these date from the Anatolian Principalities and Ottoman periods. Housing more than 200 registered works, Birgi stands out as a riveting open-air museum. The Ulu Mosque (Aydınoğlu Mehmet Bey Mosque), erected during the Anatolian Principalities period, is among the most magnificent examples of the era’s 18th-century civil architecture. The Çakırağa Mansion, the İmam Birgivi Tomb, the Sandıkoğlu Mansion, the Dervişağa Mosque and the Ümmü Sultan Şah Tomb are also notable structures in the village.

Birgi was declared ‘a protected area’ in 1996. In addition to being the first protected village, Birgi was included on the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2012. Furthermore, efforts are underway for Birgi to join Türkiye’s Cittaslow (Slow City) network. Birgi is known for its lush nature, local cuisine, and historic past. Visitors to this charming village can also enjoy the opportunity to chat with village residents—in authentic cafes or courtyards shaded by venerable plane trees—and learn about Birgi’s culture and history.

About SENTRUM: Center for Tourism Practices Based on Sustainable Energy (SENTRUM) is a project initiated by Enerjisa and UNDP. The first phase of the Project was completed in Küçükköy village of Ayvalık, Balıkesir in November 2022. The project aims to contribute to social, environmental and economic transformation in the field of sustainable tourism, support community-based tourism and economic development by using renewable energy sources and increasing awareness about energy efficiency, create a “Green destination model” that can be applied throughout Türkiye and create an infrastructure in the region for GSTC sustainable destination criteria. For further details: www.sentrum.com.tr ///nCa, 29 May 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)