Telephone conversation between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and China

On May 26, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi.

The parties discussed the issues of bilateral strategic partnership, in particular, in such important areas as political and diplomatic cooperation, economics, energy and a number of other areas.

The long-term mutual support of Turkmenistan and China for each other in the United Nations and other international structures and formats was emphasized. It was noted that the main factor in the dynamic development of Turkmen-Chinese relations is the open, friendly and constructive dialogue established at the highest state level. It is the regular meetings of the leaders of Turkmenistan and China that serve as a solid foundation for building up the potential for cooperation between the two countries in a wide range of areas.

The Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries and agreed to continue regular bilateral contacts along diplomatic lines. ///MFA Turkmenistan

Some details about the conversation from Xinhua:

China ready to work with Turkmenistan to make greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Turkmenistan and make greater contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when speaking to Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov over the phone.

High-level exchanges between China and Turkmenistan have provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations, said Wang.

China, as a responsible major country, has always followed the principle of equality among all countries regardless of their size in developing friendly relations with other nations, Wang said, adding that China’s policy toward Turkmenistan remains consistent and stable, and China highly values the traditional friendship between the two sides.

Noting that China has always viewed the development of China-Turkmenistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, Wang said China is ready to continue working with Turkmenistan to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.

China stands ready to work with Turkmenistan to actively promote cooperation in natural gas and other fields, accommodate each other’s legitimate needs and create more models of mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to support Turkmenistan in advancing economic diversification and help advance the modernization drive for both sides, Wang said.

China welcomes Turkmenistan’s greater role in international and regional affairs, and supports the international initiatives proposed by Turkmenistan, Wang said, adding that China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to achieve positive results of the second China-Central Asia Summit.

For his part, Meredov said that Turkmenistan and China enjoy a time-honored friendship. Thanks to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic partnership and carried out all-round cooperation, he said.

Stressing that the Turkmen side views China as a reliable cooperative partner, Meredov said his country is firmly committed to friendly relations with China.

He said Turkmenistan is willing to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance high-level exchanges, expand cooperation in various fields such as trade and investment, and discuss advancing the flagship projects in natural gas trade.

Turkmenistan supports the series of important global initiatives proposed by China and is willing to continue to maintain coordination on multilateral affairs with China, Meredov said.///Xinhua, 26 May 2025