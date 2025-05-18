Trabzon-Rize Press Trip #8: Kaçkar Highlands: Bridges of History, Waterfalls, and Welcoming Villages 

Elvira Kadyrova

Türkiye is a remarkable country, embracing a diverse cultural, historical, and natural landscape. Tourism in Türkiye should not be associated solely with the sandy-pebble beaches of Antalya.

A delegation of journalists from Turkmenistan had the privilege of visiting tourist attractions in the Black Sea Region (Karadeniz Bölgesi), one of country’s seven geographical regions.

Our visit included the province of Rize, where we explored several key sites in the highlands of the Kaçkar Mountains:

Şenyuva Historical Bridge

The Şenyuva Bridge (Şenyuva Köprüsü), located in Şenyuva village in the Çamlıhemşin district of Rize province, is a valuable architectural heritage from the Ottoman Empire. Built in the 17th century, it exemplifies the harmonious blend of engineering mastery and aesthetic elegance of that era.

This single-arch bridge, stretching 54 meters in length, 20 meters in height, and 2 meters in width, impresses with its elegance and durability. Constructed primarily from smooth hewn stone with a rubble stone foundation, it reflects traditional building techniques of the period.

Thanks to regular maintenance and restoration, the bridge has been preserved to this day, remaining a symbol of the village’s historical significance and Ottoman architectural legacy.

Palovit Waterfall

Palovit Waterfall (Palovit Şelalesi), situated in the Kaçkar Mountains National Park, is one of the highest waterfalls in Rize province. Hidden deep within a dense forest, this natural masterpiece cascades in frothy streams from a height of about 15 meters into a turbulent mountain stream.

Spanning 8 meters in width, the waterfall’s snowy-white veil, framed by lush deciduous and spruce forests, creates a mesmerizing spectacle. The majestic force of nature, combining the rushing stream with the serene beauty of forest landscapes, makes this spot one of the region’s most captivating corners.

Annually, the waterfall attracts tens of thousands of tourists, both in guided groups and by individual transport.

Ayder Village

Ayder Village (Ayder Yaylası) is nestled on the namesake plateau at an altitude of 1,350 meters above sea level. The magic of this place lies in its untouched landscapes: emerald mountains cloaked in spruce and beech forests, their peaks shrouded in mist; roaring rivers carving paths through valleys; and wooden chalet-style hotels and restaurants serving local cuisine like muhlama, Laz böreği, and alabalık (trout).

The village’s unpretentious charm captivates travelers from every corner of the globe. The crisp air fills your lungs with each deep breath. Your gaze sweeps across the scenery, a silent attempt to imprint every vista onto the canvas of your memory.

The road to Ayder is an adventure. Winding trails lead through dense forests and past rushing waterfalls, revealing new facets of wild beauty.

For those seeking inner harmony, Ayder is an ideal retreat to escape the hustle and bustle and reconnect with oneself. Ayder evokes wonder, awe, and inspires reflection. It’s a place where humans haven’t sought to dominate nature but have instead adapted to life in the highlands, yielding to its power.

In short, leave the city noise behind and let this enchanting village reveal its secrets.