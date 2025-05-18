Arkadag receives head of ADB mission in Turkmenistan – MoU for implementing ‘smart’ and ‘green’ technologies in Arkadag City signed

On May 17, 2025, in Arkadag City, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, met with Artur Andrisyak, Director of the Asian Development Bank’s Permanent Mission in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Andrisyak expressed gratitude to Arkadag Berdimuhamedov for his time and confirmed ADB’s interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan, acknowledging the country as a reliable partner with substantial economic potential and impressive development rates.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized that ADB holds a special position among Turkmenistan’s international financial relationships, highlighting the Partnership Strategy with Turkmenistan for 2024-2028 that was recently approved by both the ADB Board and Turkmenistan’s government. This strategy serves as the foundation for future bilateral cooperation and focuses on three key areas:

1. Supporting transition to a climate-resilient “green” economy

2. Enhancing competitiveness through diversification, private entrepreneurship, and human capital development

3. Supporting structural and institutional reforms

Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to implementing this strategy, noting that two projects in energy and railway sectors have already been successfully completed with ADB’s participation. He also mentioned that ADB has provided $12 million in technical assistance across various sectors and expressed Turkmenistan’s desire to further expand cooperation areas.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for Construction of Arkadag City and the Asian Development Bank. This agreement aims to accelerate construction work in Arkadag City, where the first development stage has been completed and the second is in progress. The memorandum focuses on cooperation in energy, water, and urban development sectors, implementing “smart” and “green” city technologies including water and energy conservation, renewable energy development, and water reuse.

Andrisyak noted that 2025 marks 25 years of cooperation between ADB and Turkmenistan, coinciding with the International Year of Peace and Trust initiated by Turkmenistan. He proposed organizing a commemorative event to celebrate this milestone.

During the meeting, a proposal was also made to establish a training center for nurses in Arkadag City, resulting from the work of O. Atabaeva, vice president for medical activities at the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

Berdimuhamedov highlighted how bilateral cooperation has strengthened Turkmenistan’s economy through transport infrastructure projects, creating jobs and improving living standards, contributing to the revival of the Great Silk Road in a modern format.

Both parties expressed confidence in the continued successful development of bilateral cooperation and implementation of high-tech projects that will support Turkmenistan’s development. /// nCa, 18 May 2025