Trabzon-Rize Press Trip #6: Along the Serpentine to Çeçeva Tea Plantations

Elvira Kadyrova, Rize, Türkiye

We set off into the mountains, climbing a narrow serpentine road by car. The route wound through lush greenery and bumpy green “carpets,” promising an unforgettable adventure. The goal of our delegation of Turkmen journalists was the Çeçeva Tea Gardens, located in the Çayeli district of Rize province, rightfully considered some of Türkiye’s most picturesque and natural tea fields.

Çeçeva is a small village, cozily nestled just 6 km from the center of Çayeli. Çeçeva’s tea fields stand out for their aesthetic appeal. Neatly planted rows of tea bushes create a mesmerizing landscape, where thousands of shades of green blend into a harmonious picture of nature.

The uniqueness of the local tea lies in the distinctive climatic conditions. Unlike most tea plantations worldwide, Çeçeva experiences snowfall in winter, which gives the tea a special character and flavor.

Tea plantations are an integral part of life in Rize. Over 80% of the province’s population is engaged in tea cultivation, which is then supplied to local tea factories. Tea here is not just an agricultural crop but a part of the culture and traditions, connecting generations. Tea has been cultivated here for over a century.

Reaching the mountain’s summit, we were rewarded with a breathtaking view of the endless tea fields. From this height, a panorama unfolds where neat green terraces contrast with houses scattered across the mountain slopes.

The Çeçeva tea gardens offer unforgettable tranquility. Fresh mountain air and the rustle of leaves create ideal conditions for relaxation and contemplation. Visitors can stroll among the tea bushes, learn more about the tea cultivation process, and even taste freshly harvested tea, distinguished by its purity and rich flavor. Additionally, at the local shop, you can purchase tea and souvenirs or rent a tea picker’s costume for a striking photo session. ///nCa, 15 May 2025

Photo report: