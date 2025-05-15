President of Turkmenistan receives leadership of Petronas and ADNOC

In separate meetings on 14 May 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the leadership of the delegations of Petronas of Malaysia and ADNOC of UAE.

Petronas (Malaysia)

On May 14, 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, head of the Malaysian company Petronas.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with Petronas expressing gratitude for the favorable investment climate in Turkmenistan. Cooperation between the two nations, rooted in mutual respect, spans economy, trade, energy, and education.

Petronas has been active in Turkmenistan’s hydrocarbon sector for nearly 30 years, contributing to production and training specialists. Both sides emphasized the fuel and energy sector as a key area for future collaboration, with Turkmenistan open to new proposals to expand the partnership.

The meeting underscored a commitment to furthering relations for mutual benefit.

ADNOC (UAE)

On May 14, 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed a UAE delegation, including Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (Minister of Industry and ADNOC CEO), Suhail Al Mazrouei (Minister of Energy), and Ahmed Al Sayegh (Minister of State).

The UAE expressed its commitment to deepening ties with Turkmenistan, conveying greetings from UAE leadership.

The dialogue highlighted strategic, friendly relations based on mutual respect, with progress in trade, economics, and cultural exchanges.

The fuel and energy sector was a focal point, with Turkmenistan eager to enhance cooperation with ADNOC and other Emirati entities.

Recent UAE-backed projects in Turkmenistan were noted, and both sides reaffirmed their dedication to expanding constructive bilateral relations. /// nCa, 15 May 2025