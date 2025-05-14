Central Asia Conference on Climate Change

The Central Asian Conference on Climate Change began on May 13, 2025, at the Yyldyz Hotel in Turkmenistan’s capital. Organized by Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC), the event brought together scientists, experts, and UN representatives from Central Asian countries.

Key highlights:

– The conference emphasized integrating climate solutions into national development plans for agriculture, energy, and water management

– Thematic sessions covered “Climate Finance for Central Asia” and “Regional Cooperation on Climate”

– Turkmenistan showcased its environmental initiatives, including forest creation and land reclamation efforts

– Speakers discussed regional financing mechanisms for climate action and attracting “green” investments

– The conference highlighted Turkmenistan’s ratification of UN environmental conventions and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s call for consolidated regional efforts

The conference will continue with sessions on “Transboundary Landscape Restoration” and preparation for the 30th UN Climate Change Conference. Participants stressed that modern environmental challenges require coordination beyond individual countries, with Central Asia needing innovative approaches to climate project financing to accelerate sustainable development. /// nCa, 14 May 2025 (picture credit TDH)