Turkmen-Croatian Dialogue: From Economy to Culture

On April 15, 2025, was held a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Croatia with residence in Bucharest A.Annaev and the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Mr. Gordon Grlic Radman.

The agenda of the meeting covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including political and diplomatic interaction, trade and economic, as well as cultural and educational partnership. The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Particular attention was paid to the development of trade and economic cooperation. It was emphasized that regular meetings, business forums and exhibitions contribute to the establishment of direct contacts between the business circles of the two countries.

The importance of intensifying the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Croatian Commission on Economic Cooperation was noted. In this context, the parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in such industries as mechanical engineering, shipbuilding, pharmaceutical, chemical, food, woodworking, construction, including seaports, tourism infrastructure, processing industry, high technology, science, education and a number of other areas. In addition, the parties noted the need to intensify cooperation between the Ministries of Education and higher education institutions.

On the same day, A. Annaev met with the Co-Chair of the Romanian part of the inter-parliamentary Turkmen-Croatian friendship group, Mr.Goran Kaniski.

The Turkmen diplomat underscored the significance of strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue and highlighted the establishment of the aforementioned friendship group in 2016 as a key driver of bilateral cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two nations.

In this regard, a proposal was made to convene the first meeting of this group in the near future, with both parties agreeing that the inaugural session should take place in Ashgabat.

Furthermore, while discussing Turkmenistan’s proactive engagement on the international stage, the sides stressed the potential of the country’s policy of Positive Neutrality in advancing the tasks outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

In the afternoon, Ambassador A. Annaev met with the Director of the Directorate for International Cultural Cooperation and European Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia, Ms. Anja Jelavic.

In order to further strengthen the well-established ties between the two sides and deepen intercultural exchanges, the Turkmen delegation proposed organizing events as part of the celebration marking the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi. Additionally, they invited Croatian delegations to participate in various international events and festivals taking place in Turkmenistan this year.

A key topic of discussion was the prospects of organization of the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Croatia. Ms. Jelavic reaffirmed Croatia’s strong interest in fostering cultural cooperation, engaging in mutual events, and developing a lasting partnership between Turkmen and Croatian museums. The possibility of reciprocal visits by music, dance, and theater groups to both capitals was also explored.

In conclusion, both sides agreed that cultural diplomacy is a vital component of bilateral relations. ///nCa, 15 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)