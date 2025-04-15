Outcome Document of International Conference on Interregional Economic Cooperation within the Year of Peace and Trust Published as Official UN General Assembly Document

The outcome document of the international conference titled “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Role of Interregional Economic Cooperation in Achieving Sustainable Development” has been published and circulated as an official document of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The document is available in all six official UN languages by following link (https://docs.un.org/A/79/828) and is circulated under agenda items 14 (Globalization and Interdependence), 18 (Sustainable Development), 61 (Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace), and 64 (Human Resources Development).

This highlights the growing recognition of interregional economic cooperation as a vital tool in promoting peace, trust, and sustainable development, especially within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust proclaimed by the General Assembly by the initiative of Turkmenistan. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 11 April 2025