UNDP and Turkmenistan Continue Efforts to Develop the Country’s Securities Market

Within the framework of the joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, to strengthen institutional and regulatory environment for financial markets development, a three-day seminar was held for specialists from the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange from March 25 to 27, 2025.

UNDP international expert Elena Andreeva presented key aspects of securities market development to the participants, highlighting the role of the stock exchange, depositories, brokerage and dealer organizations, and other professional market participants in enhancing the investment attractiveness of the securities market. She also shared best global practices on transforming state-owned enterprises into joint-stock companies.

The seminar served as a platform to discuss the issues related to the improvement of the institutional structure, national legislation, and other important aspects of securities market development in the country.

The UNDP expert also held consultations with representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange, sharing the results of her analytical work and recommendations for further improving the system, including enhancing infrastructure and national legislation in the securities market.

These events are a continuation of the long-term cooperation between UNDP and national partners, aimed at strengthening the country’s institutional and regulatory capacity. Within the project, special attention is paid to the improvement of legislation, the development of a securities market development strategy, as well as preparations for the establishment of a depository system. ///nCa, 29 March 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)