Turkmenistan opens modern water management facilities across provinces

On 28 March 2025, Turkmenistan inaugurated several modern water management facilities across its provinces, marking a significant step towards improved water resource management and environmental sustainability. New water and wastewater treatment plants were commissioned in Akhal, Balkan, Lebap, and Mary provinces, designed to enhance the supply of high-quality drinking water and ensure effective wastewater treatment.

In Akhal province’s Kaakhka district, a wastewater treatment plant with a daily capacity of 10,000 cubic meters was launched. This facility will provide cleaner environmental conditions for residents of Dushak village and neighboring settlements.



Balkan province witnessed the opening of a water intake complex in Kizilarvat, accomodating first and second lift pumping stations. Spanning 4.5 hectares, this complex is capable of purifying 30,000 cubic meters of water daily. It has technical rooms, drinking and industrial water reservoirs, and a comprehensive water supply and drainage system. Water is sourced from the Karakum River’s 1000th kilometer, with a 90,000 cubic meter sump ensuring biological purification.



In Lebap province’s Khojambaz district, Dovletli village now benefits from a sewage treatment plant with a daily capacity of 5,000 cubic meters. Covering 2.5 hectares, this plant not only treats wastewater but also enables its reuse in agriculture. A computer-controlled system ensures optimal treatment efficiency.

Mary province’s Takhtabazar district saw the commissioning of a drinking water treatment facility, capable of processing 20,000 cubic meters of water daily. This plant, drawing water from 18 wells in the Istibar and Gushgi fields, will provide a reliable water supply to Serkhetabat city and surrounding villages.



Notably, these facilities were constructed by Turkmen private companies, utilizing advanced equipment from Germany, the USA, Italy, and Türkiye. These projects underscore Turkmenistan’s commitment to technological advancement and environmental responsibility in water management. ///nCa, March 29, 2025