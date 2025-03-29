News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Korean Children Experience Turkmen Hospitality and Heritage

Korean Children Experience Turkmen Hospitality and Heritage

By

In a special gathering, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Korea Begench Durdyyev warmly welcomed children from the Seondeokwon Orphans Home, offering them a unique journey into Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

During this special event the children enjoyed tasting authentic Turkmen national dishes, experiencing firsthand the flavors and warmth of Turkmenistan’s renowned hospitality.

Through engaging interactions and cultural activities, the Ambassador introduced Turkmenistan’s history, traditions, and values. The gathering not only brought smiles to young faces but also reinforced the spirit of friendship and global solidarity. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea, 29 March 2025

Some photos from the event:

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan