Korean Children Experience Turkmen Hospitality and Heritage

In a special gathering, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Korea Begench Durdyyev warmly welcomed children from the Seondeokwon Orphans Home, offering them a unique journey into Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

During this special event the children enjoyed tasting authentic Turkmen national dishes, experiencing firsthand the flavors and warmth of Turkmenistan’s renowned hospitality.

Through engaging interactions and cultural activities, the Ambassador introduced Turkmenistan’s history, traditions, and values. The gathering not only brought smiles to young faces but also reinforced the spirit of friendship and global solidarity. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea, 29 March 2025

Some photos from the event: