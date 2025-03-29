Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Foundation, Song Qingling Foundation explore child welfare partnership

On 28 March 2025, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, met with Shen Beili, Deputy Chairperson of the Song Qingling Foundation of the People’s Republic of China. Ms. Shen arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Advancing International Initiatives for Children.”

During the meeting, Ms. Atabayeva emphasized the significance of cultural and humanitarian collaboration between Turkmenistan and China. She conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from National Leader and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ms. Shen Beili appreciated the dynamic growth of Turkmen-Chinese relations in science, education, healthcare, and culture. She commended the Turkmen leadership’s efforts in strengthening these ties and highlighted the importance of the international forum in advancing global initiatives for children.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to supporting children in need of care, which is an important humanitarian mission of the Turkmen people. In this context, it was noted that in 2021, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation was established to provide assistance to children in need of care.

The parties expressed interest in establishing close cooperation between the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation and the Song Qingling Foundation.

Ms. Shen Beili voiced her support for the Turkmen Foundation’s humanitarian work and congratulated them on their fourth anniversary.

The meeting concluded with mutual wishes for success and a commitment to continued productive collaboration for the well-being of children. ///nCa, 29 March 2025