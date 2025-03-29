A cultural evening organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in cooperation with ENCATC was held in Brussels

A cultural evening, showcasing Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage and fostering intercultural dialogue, was hosted by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Kingdom of Belgium, in collaboration with the European Network for Cultural Management and Policy (ENCATC).

This event, a continuation of an earlier official session at the European Parliament on neutrality and peace, brought together a diverse audience including artists, cultural organization representatives, media professionals, members of the European Parliament, and heads of diplomatic missions based in Brussels.

Ambassador Sapar Palvanov of Turkmenistan delivered a welcoming address, emphasizing the inextricable link between culture and neutrality as cornerstones of peace. “Culture builds bridges between nations—stronger and more enduring than any political agreement,” he stated, reaffirming Turkmenistan’s commitment to collaborative cultural projects between Europe and Turkmenistan, in line with its open and neutral foreign policy.

Special recognition was extended to Ms. Janali Choliandro-Beyens, Secretary General of ENCATC, for her pivotal role in organizing the event. In her remarks, she underscored the significance of culture as a foundation for humanitarian dialogue and sustainable international partnerships.

Gratitude was also expressed to Mrs. Elena Kharitonova, founder of the Central Asian-European Creative Alliance, for her dedicated efforts in promoting cultural exchange between the regions.

The evening featured an exhibition highlighting key aspects of Turkmen cultural heritage, including:

Traditional jewelry,

National embroidery,

And decorative and applied arts.

These displays offered guests a profound insight into the history, identity, and artistic expression of the Turkmen people. Attendees engaged in lively discussions about the symbolism, stylistic elements, and spiritual significance of Turkmen culture.

The event concluded with a serving of traditional Turkmen pilaf, providing a tangible experience of Turkmen hospitality and culinary traditions. ///nCa, March 28, 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)